HBW Insight
Over five years, the cost of the European Commission's proposal could exceed a total €50bn, finds a study by IQVIA commissioned by the AESGP.
“The first time we have a contact with them, if and when someone complains, is not because you're in trouble, but you already have a pre-existing relationship,” says former Maryland state AG Doug Gansler.
“I think the Republican Congress is going to slow down all of what's called progress, for lack of a better word, toward having hemp be accessible to folks in all kinds of forms,” says Doug Gansler, former Maryland state AG and chair of Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP’s state AG practice.
Questions from researchers and public health advocates during workshop to discuss FDA authority under PREA Act point to agency and OTC NDA sponsors having additional boxes to check on potential unmet needs in drugs indicated for children and specifically on clarity of labeling for consumers of low health literacy, narrowing indications to prevent confusion and education about OTC drug formulations for health care providers.
President-elect Trump’s nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as HHS secretary could be a focal point of change for FDA’s approach to Congress.
Vichy Labs Dercos Anti-Dandruff Brand Makes Stateside Debut, targeted to 60% of Americans who don’t use dandruff-specific formulas, while Interparfums Inc. launches a proprietary fragrance line to sell in its first-ever boutiques and iconic Bain De Soleil suncare is slated to return to US stores under new ownership.
GSCF research shows that self-care already saves the Asia Pacific region more than $30bn a year in healthcare system costs. To realize higher gains, health literacy, Rx-to-OTC switch and digitalization need to be leveraged, according to the EU-ASEAN Business Council.
23andMe cut 40% of its workforce and will discontinue its therapeutic program as part of ongoing restructuring. This comes after a data breach, series of layoffs and the resignation of its board members.
Claire’s Holdings LLC, Sprout’s Farmers Markets and Walgreen Company are the latest US retailers to build on beauty and personal care store brands in response to growing consumer demand.
APAC health agencies such as WHO and Thailand's FDA are on board with the self-care agenda, and see it as crucial to achieving universal health coverage.
Kenvue Inc., marketer of Neutrogena, Aveeno and Listerine brands, has named former Coty America executive Andrew Stanleick president, Skin Health & Beauty for North America and EMEA; Separately, Registrar Corp. finds nearly 50% of companies selling imported cosmetics in US retailers are non-compliant with MoCRA
“Many of our customers have been excited about it and decided to go that way. We just feel like, as gummies sort of take all the press, we might as well do our little part to say, ‘hey, look, there is a different way,’” says Terry Coyle, Vitaquest’s chief innovation officer.
‘World’s first’ from Protein Candy; Island Abbey latest gummies are filled; TopGum high-doses honey; Mate & Me’s him and her “fertility journey”; and Extract Labs offers organic gummy CBD ingredients, products.
A slowdown in China and the US, along with signs of a weaker cough & cold season in the latter, has led Bayer Consumer Health to lower its full-year sales guidance.
“MoCRA confirms in many ways FDA’s adherence to a risk-based cosmetics regulatory framework, and in that way, it’s very positive,” says Francine Lamoriello, global strategies executive vice president at the Personal Care Products Council.
The FDA's current leader, whose term will end with Donald Trump’s second inauguration, also described three qualities the agency’s next commissioner will need to succeed, including "believing that there is such a thing as expertise."
Darrin Schellin leads Pharma Tech; PLT expands leadership with Weiss as brand mmanagement head; Tuttle joins ProPharma as CFO; Burgher leads Arbonne marketing, growth; Evvy appoints first medical chief; Vitaquest appoints David Alcaraz quality assurance head; and Lemon Water leadership in transition from founder.
Finland is the latest market launch for OTC erectile dysfunction treatment Eroxon. High demand for the product in other countries, such as Norway, helped drive up Navamedic's consumer health sales in the first nine months of 2024.
Xytogen Biotech’s Factorfive stem cell-based skin care delivers benefits that are greater than the company claims, says founder and CEO John Aylworth. Available mostly through clinicians’ offices, the formulas are based on a proprietary process that triggers stem cells to send out growth factor signals, which are captured in a ‘conditioned media’ and used as the basis for products.
CRN suggestion that FDA prioritize facility inspections on firms which haven’t been cleared in third-party audits apparently has support at agency. But FDA hasn’t been receptive to adjusting its policy on precluding from use as dietary ingredients any substance studied or approved as a drug.