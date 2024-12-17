HBW Insight
Petition by Leprino Nutrition could help manufacturers trim production spending as costs increase throughout the supply chain leading to higher product prices even as the global whey protein ingredient market reached nearly $9bn in 2023 and is projected to reach nearly $23bn in 2032.
FDA Delays Cosmetic GMP Proposed Rule Until October 2025; Fragrance Allergen Labeling Targeted For January
The Biden Administration’s final unified agenda sets target dates for three notices of proposed rulemakings under MoCRA, setting a proposal for cosmetic GMPs for October 2025.
FSA now aims to send the first recommendations for the authorization of CBD novel food products to UK government ministers in 2025, according to its most recent board meeting. The agency is closely scrutinizing trace THC levels and is planning to ban use of CBD food products by under 18s.
Direct-selling giant say “despite widespread use, nearly half of respondents – 47% – mistakenly believe that the FDA approves these products before they are sold to the public.”
Beauty Roundup: TikTok’s CeraVe Moisturizer Craze; IFF CFO Replacement; Sephora Unveils Eight Brands In Incubator Program
L’Oréal SA’s CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion was the most popular of 600 top-selling Amazon brands across 24 countries in 2024, according to market research firm Omnisend. Separately, IFF names new CEO, Ulta reports fiscal third quarter sales and Sephora unveils eight BIPOC brands for its incubator program.
Round-up of the latest people moves: CHP Australia names new chief exec; Opella appoints Vietnam head; Ascendis makes permanent CFO appointment.
FDA publishes an updated registration guidance in the Federal Register 12 December to answer outstanding questions by stakeholders, including whether a single FEI number can be used for multiple related facilities.
Fitcrunch brand and CEO move to 1440 Foods; BBB National Programs expands leadership; Fighting Weight names CEO at launch; OmegaXL Sport connects with Model Elizabeth Gutiérrez; Board member moves to Natural Grocer helm; Quest Nutrition provides protein snacks for USA Rugby; Lionel Messi’s hydration beverage distribution spreads.
Interest in probiotics in APAC is expected to continue to grow driven in part by the “K-food” (Korean food) wave, Euromonitor International reports.
Guest authors Marcha Isabelle Chaudry, an attorney and founder of the Equity and Wellness Collaborative, and Rachel Raphael, partner at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, LLP, write about the risks companies face in making claims in the realm of ‘green’ beauty, where an absence of a universal standard or definition for ‘green’ is creating confusion and in some cases, legal headaches.
Texas bill filed in advance of the state’s next legislative session starting in January while bills proposing prohibiting sales of supplements and OTC drugs for weight loss or bodybuilding to minors remain active in three states where current sessions continue, Massachusetts, Michigan and New Jersey.
Bayer Consumer Health shelves European launch of topical OTC onychomycosis treatment under its Canesten brand after a Phase III trial of the product - developed by Sweden's Moberg Pharma - failed to meet its primary endpoint.
“From heavy periods to painful cramps, the experiences of menstruation vary widely, but the need for understanding is universal," Maxwellia insists, as it launches a creative campaign addressing the confusion surrounding menstrual health in the UK. “With Evana driving momentum, menstrual health is finally getting the attention it deserves – one lipstick at a time.”
In 2025-2029 plan, ODS aims to advance supplement science and catalyze innovative, collaborative research; expand capacity to strengthen supplement science and address emerging public health concerns; and foster stewardship and promote collaboration and accountability across all its activities.
California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control issues a proposed rulemaking for methyl methacrylate alternatives in nail products, years after identifying the ingredient for prioritization.
Pharmaceutical industry associations are united in their view that the revised EU Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive discriminates against medicines and cosmetics producers.
GuruNanda appealing a National Advertising Division decision, following a review of a Procter & Gamble challenge, that it cease using a “natural teeth whitening” claim for its namesake brand pulling oil, mouthwash and gel pen.
Linda Katz presided over a two-decade-long effort to boost FDA’s authority over cosmetic product safety during her time as director of the Office of Cosmetics and Colors. She will retire in January.
EMA's PRAC clarifies risk of high anion gap metabolic acidosis (HAGMA) in users of OTC paracetamol with new package leaflet and SmPC warnings.
Kenvue's EMEA and LATAM head Carlton Lawson acknowledges the urgency of environmental issues like antimicrobial resistance and wastewater pollution in this interview with HBW Insight, but calls for a more balanced approach on the part of European regulators.