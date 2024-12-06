HBW Insight
Coty Signs Long-Term Fragrance Deal With Swarovski; Interparfums Will Develop Off-White Scents; Beauty Industry News
Coty Inc. and Austrian crystal house Swarovski enter long-term beauty license, with first scent slated to debut in 2026. Separately, Interparfums SA strikes deal with streetwear brand Off-White; More Industry News
The incoming Trump Administration’s “Department Of Government Efficiency” has big plans for sweeping cuts to the federal bureaucracy and regulation. The US FDA likely will feel some effects, but could avoid the most damaging mandates.
Martin Makary prides himself on following the data, but some health policy experts said his positions sometimes stray from or distort the evidence, which could create trust issues.
A round-up of the latest European consumer health industry appointments: Haleon adds to board; Stada names investor relations head; Aker BioMarine hires marketing expert.
Retailer JC Penney Company, Inc.’s use of Revieve Inc.’s virtual try-on and beauty advisor tools has driven significant increases in online engagement, average order rates and conversion rates for makeup, skin and hair care versus the retailer’s other e-commerce products.
Kenvue backs UK government legislation proposing to remove access to nicotine products, including vapes, to under 18s and ban their advertising and sponsorship.
French CDMO Unither has snapped up Marinomed's Carragelose virus-blocking compound, which is used in OTC nasal sprays marketed by leading consumer health players such as Perrigo and Reckitt.
Kenvue's EMEA and LATAM head Carlton Lawson reflects on the firm's 18 months of independence, pointing to significant investments and operational improvements as key milestones on its spin out journey so far.
The Procter & Gamble Co.’s use of AI in advertising is yielding considerable savings every year that it is able to invest in reaching households currently underserved by its products, says CFO Andre Schulten.
WA State Regulators Haven’t Softened Stance On Preservatives, Provided Clarity On Penalties As TFCA Effective Date Nears
The Washington Department of Ecology hasn’t backed down on its targeting of formaldehyde-releasing preservatives under the state’s Toxic-Free Cosmetics Act, as industry still awaits a draft final rule. In a recent webinar, attorney Angela Deisch of Amin Wasserman Gurnani, LLP said the department has also not provided clarity on penalties under the law, which goes into effect 1 January.
PharmaSGP has added an additional €5m to the top-end of its sales guidance after recording a double-digit gain Italy and outpacing the growth of the OTC market in Germany.
London-based Unilever PLC is recruiting expert perfumers in the UK, US and India to work internally across its global portfolio of brands in a hybrid fragrance development model that taps artificial intelligence and the company’s digitally enabled teams. The €100m project gives the company more control over the process, which is key in catering to consumers.
European Food Safety Authority finds no link between creatine supplementation and improved cognitive function.
While the majority of British consumers don't want to pay more for eco-conscious products like foods and cosmetics, one in five would pay more for sustainable premium and luxury products and fast-moving consumer goods, reports Clear Channel.
Personal care packaging producers should be prepared for Washington state’s 1 January deadline for ensuring personal care product containers are made up of at least 15% post-consumer recycled material, notes Angela Diesch, attorney at Amin Wasserman Gurnani, LLP, during a webinar hosted by Global Victoria, the trade facilitation agency for the state of Victoria in Australia.
Organizations representing APAC health and medicines regulators and the consumer health industry respectively have agreed to “recognize the importance of self-care as a fundamental pillar of health and wellbeing” and “affirm our dedication to advancing self-care as an essential component of Universal Health Coverage.”
A round-up of the latest consumer health industry appointments: GSCF names next director general, MENAP-SCI elects chairman; Clasado hires BD director.
Spanish sage drives the cognitive health benefits of Bayer Consumer Health's new Berocca Mind effervescent supplement in the UK.
The trophies have been presented at the OTC Marketing Awards 2024 - but what did the judging panel have to say about the winning and highly-commended entries?
Helen of Troy Pays $240m For Olive & June, Guthy-Renker Partners With Paris Hilton; Beauty Biz Roundup
Helen of Troy Ltd. is acquiring Olive & June DIY manicure/pedicure brand for $240m, a price that implies a multiple of less than 11x estimated calendar year 2025 adjusted EBITDA. Separately, Guthy-Renker LLC and celebrity Paris Hilton partner to launch 11:11 Beauty; Beauty Biz Roundup