HBW Insight
By taking a majority stake in dynamic dietary supplements firm Braineffect, Germany's Schwabe can reach a new, younger target audience for its OTC herbal medicines.
FDA’s OMUFA facility fees for FY2025, due on 2 June, increase nearly $2,400 to $37,556 for OTC monograph drug manufacturers and $2,200 to $25,037 for contract manufacturers. Overall target OMUFA fee total is just short of $36.47m, up from $32.25m for FY2024.
A round-up of the latest consumer health industry appointments: GSCF elects chair; Kenvue hires Northern Europe head; Barentz names chief commercial officer.
Parking and security at the FDA’s White Oak headquarters were strained from the influx of employees who had to report to work in person on 17 March.
FDA testing of 95 benzoyl peroxide products due to concerns about elevated benzene detected by third-party testers found 90% with undetectable or extremely low benzene levels.
“Overall, no unexpected/new data or findings” were presented to Germany's Expert Committee for Prescription in the most recent Rx-to-OTC switch application for sildenafil (25mg and 50mg), according to medicines regulator BfArM, resulting in a third rejection in three years.
Galenica outpaced the growth of the OTC market at home, while recording a double-digit gain abroad, to drive up its consumer health product sales in 2024.
The Health and Human Services Department's decision to eliminate the Richardson Waiver may be a blow for transparency, but will not completely eliminate scrutiny of regulations, experts said.
“The president has chosen a do-it-all-now strategy, recognizing that the midterm congressional elections are a little over a year away,” says CHPA CEO Scott Melville. “We're just 57 days into the second Trump administration, and we are experiencing lots of unexpected things.”
Alliance shareholders overwhelmingly back takeover by DBAY Advisors after improved offer values UK-based firm at £362m.
Bayer Consumer Health hopes its new InflammAge saliva-based biomarker can help “revolutionize self-care and how people can manage their aging journey.”
Industry likely wants Grace Graham to take the FDA’s top policy and legislative role, but she may be passed over for someone more tied to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s interests.
CRN petition argues against general preclusion while NPA petition addressed specifically FDA’s wielding of the provision to prohibit the use of NMN supplements available in US. “FDA has acknowledged that they really can't answer one without answering. The two are inextricably linked,” says CRN CEO Steve Mister.
President Trump’s CDC director nominee was pulled after vaccine positions appeared too extreme for some Republicans, but the nominations to lead the FDA and NIH advanced to the Senate floor despite last-minute drama.
A week after announcing 2024 full-year and fourth-quarter results, the firm says its corporate name will be Niagen Bioscience Inc. starting 19 March. It stated in its latest results that during 2024 it launched Niagen Plus line of pharmaceutical-grade Niagen.
“Protecting the environment is a shared responsibility. It is unfair to expect only two sectors to fund wastewater treatment modernization and operation,” argues AESGP director general Jurate Švarcaite.
Counterfeit beauty products cost the US industry an estimated $3bn in 2023, says a trade expert during the Personal Care Products Council’s Beauty Collective Summit.
Veteran pharma executive leads Vitamin Angels; CEO change to lead unifying Dr. Scholl's brand worldwide; and first CEO change for Prinova in 42 years.
It wasn’t a quick decision for Xlear to accept DoJ attorneys’ offer to dismiss the case. “I want the I want the FTC to change its policy and its behaviors,” says Xlear president Nathan Jones.
MoCRA Stakeholders Should Identify Products Requiring Fragrance Allergen Disclosure – Regulatory Expert
Cosmetic companies should conduct audits to identify products that will be required to disclose fragrance allergens and begin the work of adjusting labels, particularly for smaller packaging, says a director at Registrar Corp., during a 12 March webinar on MoCRA and labeling.