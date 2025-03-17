HBW Insight
Industry likely wants Grace Graham to take the FDA’s top policy and legislative role, but she may be passed over for someone more tied to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s interests.
CRN petition argues against general preclusion while NPA petition addressed specifically FDA’s wielding of the provision to prohibit the use of NMN supplements available in US. “FDA has acknowledged that they really can't answer one without answering. The two are inextricably linked,” says CRN CEO Steve Mister.
President Trump’s CDC director nominee was pulled after vaccine positions appeared too extreme for some Republicans, but the nominations to lead the FDA and NIH advanced to the Senate floor despite last-minute drama.
A week after announcing 2024 full-year and fourth-quarter results, the firm says its corporate name will be Niagen Bioscience Inc. starting 19 March. It stated in its latest results that during 2024 it launched Niagen Plus line of pharmaceutical-grade Niagen.
“Protecting the environment is a shared responsibility. It is unfair to expect only two sectors to fund wastewater treatment modernization and operation,” argues AESGP director general Jurate Švarcaite.
Counterfeit beauty products cost the US industry an estimated $3bn in 2023, says a trade expert during the Personal Care Products Council’s Beauty Collective Summit.
Veteran pharma executive leads Vitamin Angels; CEO change to lead unifying Dr. Scholl's brand worldwide; and first CEO change for Prinova in 42 years.
It wasn’t a quick decision for Xlear to accept DoJ attorneys’ offer to dismiss the case. “I want the I want the FTC to change its policy and its behaviors,” says Xlear president Nathan Jones.
MoCRA Stakeholders Should Identify Products Requiring Fragrance Allergen Disclosure – Regulatory Expert
Cosmetic companies should conduct audits to identify products that will be required to disclose fragrance allergens and begin the work of adjusting labels, particularly for smaller packaging, says a director at Registrar Corp., during a 12 March webinar on MoCRA and labeling.
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is moving FDA Chief Counsel Robert Foster to a new senior position as Chief Counsel for Food, Research, and Drugs at HHS. Hilary Perkins will become FDA chief counsel.
Direct seller has deals to fully acquire and 51% ownership of Link BioSciences, which formulates personalized supplements. It also announced a deal to acquire Pruvit Ventures, ketone supplements direct seller.
TikTok dietary supplement sales in Thailand grew by an astonishing 635% in 2024, while sales via Vietnam's and Malaysia's traditional e-commerce platforms increased by a still impressive 73% and 83% respectively.
Cosmetics companies brace for the impact of Trump administration tariffs as industry experts seeing an opportunity for an exemption urge stakeholders to reach out to lawmakers. The issue was discussed during PCPC’s recent Beauty Collective Summit.
Eliminating self-affirmation process would require companies to publicly notify FDA of their intended use of ingredients and provide safety data before they’re introduced. Kennedy says the process is “a loophole” for introducing ingredients and chemicals “with unknown safety data.”
Like many European firms, Stada Arzneimittel's 2024 earnings were held back by a soft cough, cold and flu season. However, key launches in its home market Germany and in the Middle East offset this impact and led to 3% organic growth for Stada's Consumer Healthcare business.
RoC launches RoC 35 Protocol, a five-product regimen backed by the brand’s largest clinical assessment yet, showing 200 subjects saw significant improvement in ‘key parameters’ of skin aging.
The $25,000 buyout, in addition to the early retirement program and layoffs, is intended to reduce the size of the HHS workforce.
Key growth driver in consumer health and across Bayer’s sectors, says CEO Bill Anderson, is “dynamic shared ownership program” introduced in January 2024 to "reduce hierarchies, eliminate bureaucracy, streamline structures and accelerate decision-making processes."
Maxwellia's “bold, honest, and completely unfiltered” campaign for Evana menstrual health brand tells the story of a woman dealing with the realities of a heavy period, showing “real blood, real leaks.”
HBW Insight catches up with Maxwellia CEO Anna Maxwell to discuss her company's journey so far, and what she sees as the opportunities for Rx-to-OTC switch in UK women's health and beyond.