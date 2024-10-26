HBW Insight
Independent and small cosmetic companies may decide to pull their products from the state of Washington due to the 1ppm lead limit imposed by the Toxic-Free Cosmetics Act, says consultant Karen Yarussi, who has managed regulatory affairs for Avon and Burt’s Bees. She cites the cost of testing colorants as a major issue for companies.
California authorities say predominance of retailers licensed to sell hemp are compliant with ban published effective on 3 October through emergency regulation. But hemp industry’s contesting the regulation in state court, arguing state authorities inappropriately used emergency action to change state law on hemp products legislature passed in 2021.
Reckitt backs up prediction for strong sales during current quarter with advertising featuring a beauty queen and a line extension for Mucinex, one its strongest US consumer health product lines.
Dermatological Beauty grew only 0.8% in L’Oréal’s third quarter, hampered by US sluggishness attributed in part to lack of innovation in the CeraVe brand. The company announced the launch of two new products that should help to boost the division’s sales in the fourth quarter and reaffirmed confidence in China and L’Oréal’s 2025 prospects.
Bayer hopes Impli's implantable hormone biosensor will reveal self-care opportunities in the areas of stress, sleep, weight management, cardiovascular health, women’s health, or bone health.
FDA’s OTC office director details a 2023 guidance as opening doors for NRT innovation at recent public meeting, but researchers and an industry executive note the most recent approval in the US for an innovative NRT was more than 20 years ago and say FDA isn’t allowing sufficient flexibility for approvals of new products or indications other than cessation related to quitting smoking.
A better than expected showing from its Health business in its latest quarter has teed up Reckitt for a big finish to the year.
Even at conservative estimates, switching an additional 97 molecules could save about €200m, according to France's consumer health industry association.
FDA tobacco programs chief emphasizes moving smokers to lower risk alternatives and NIDA executive encourages proposals for e-cigarettes as nicotine replacement treatments. FDA also seizes $76m in unauthorized e-cigarettes.
Accelerating new store openings and adding 6 million more loyalty members are among Ulta’s newly unveiled strategic priorities. At the firm’s 16 October Investor Day, the retailer reported it is lowering its long-term outlook to account for “normalization” of the US beauty market post-COVID and increasing prestige competition.
Nevertheless, the problematic text of the political declaration, which industry argues incorrectly implies that the United Nations General Assembly is advocating for a restriction on sales of commonly used non-prescription antimicrobials, such as topical antifungal thrush and foot creams and antiviral cold sore treatments, was approved.
The nominations are out for this year's OTC Marketing Awards, which takes place on Thursday 21 November at the Royal Lancaster London.
Biden’s order for proposed rules could boost support for Democrat Kamla Harris from undecided voters concerned about reproductive rights or for Republican Donald Trump from those who agree with his conservative stance on access to birth control, which he argues should be up to states to regulate. Proposed rules also could stir consumers not planning to vote to go to the polls.
While Beauty was the poorest performer among P&G’s five business units in the fiscal 2025 first quarter, the decline mostly reflects a 20% organic sales drop in skin care due to ongoing struggles in China. Beauty in North America grew 8% and in Europe 6%, the firm reported in an 18 October earnings report, reaffirming its full-year outlook for all-in sales growth in the range of 2%-4%.
“Politicians must create the right framework” to promote Rx-to-OTC switch in Germany, insists Pharma Deutschland deputy general manager Elmar Kroth.
After coming under fire from French politicians and workers unions over its proposal to sell a majority stake in its consumer health business to US private-equity firm CD&R, Sanofi has invited the French state in on the deal and made a number of binding commitments to jobs and investment.
Kenvue may have to start sharing time with Bausch + Lomb in investors’ discussions about the outlook for success at US consumer health firms separated from former parent firms as they and their competitors begin reporting the results for their latest quarters.
Cork-based iron supplement manufacturer Solvotrin teams up with app developer Clue to offer consumers a free year's subscription to the latter's menstrual health app.
Major Europe-based consumer health players Sanofi, Haleon, Reckitt and Bayer feature in this sales and earnings preview, which highlights what to look out for as these four firms report their Q3 2024 results over the coming weeks.
Bodybuilding.com reintroduces itself as ‘BBCOM’ with new plans; Flashlight Capital bids to buy Korea tobacco giant’s ginseng business; Hello Cake acquires Trigg Laboratories to be vertically integrated; Actylis expands into supplements, OTCs with Pharm-Rx; Helaina adds $45M funding, launches ingredient sales; ophthalmic drug firm Scope adds Eyevitamins supplements; 5 Star Nutrition’s franchising to expand.