PharmaSGP has added an additional €5m to the top-end of its sales guidance after recording a double-digit gain Italy and outpacing the growth of the OTC market in Germany.
London-based Unilever PLC is recruiting expert perfumers in the UK, US and India to work internally across its global portfolio of brands in a hybrid fragrance development model that taps artificial intelligence and the company’s digitally enabled teams. The €100m project gives the company more control over the process, which is key in catering to consumers.
European Food Safety Authority finds no link between creatine supplementation and improved cognitive function.
While the majority of British consumers don't want to pay more for eco-conscious products like foods and cosmetics, one in five would pay more for sustainable premium and luxury products and fast-moving consumer goods, reports Clear Channel.
Personal care packaging producers should be prepared for Washington state’s 1 January deadline for ensuring personal care product containers are made up of at least 15% post-consumer recycled material, notes Angela Diesch, attorney at Amin Wasserman Gurnani, LLP, during a webinar hosted by Global Victoria, the trade facilitation agency for the state of Victoria in Australia.
Organizations representing APAC health and medicines regulators and the consumer health industry respectively have agreed to “recognize the importance of self-care as a fundamental pillar of health and wellbeing” and “affirm our dedication to advancing self-care as an essential component of Universal Health Coverage.”
A round-up of the latest consumer health industry appointments: GSCF names next director general, MENAP-SCI elects chairman; Clasado hires BD director.
Spanish sage drives the cognitive health benefits of Bayer Consumer Health's new Berocca Mind effervescent supplement in the UK.
The trophies have been presented at the OTC Marketing Awards 2024 - but what did the judging panel have to say about the winning and highly-commended entries?
Helen of Troy Pays $240m For Olive & June, Guthy-Renker Partners With Paris Hilton; Beauty Biz Roundup
Helen of Troy Ltd. is acquiring Olive & June DIY manicure/pedicure brand for $240m, a price that implies a multiple of less than 11x estimated calendar year 2025 adjusted EBITDA. Separately, Guthy-Renker LLC and celebrity Paris Hilton partner to launch 11:11 Beauty; Beauty Biz Roundup
Winners across 12 categories were announced at the OTC Marketing Awards 2024 on 21 November, with Opella taking the top prize as OTC Company of the Year.
The US FDA has generally not sent out enforcement letters to stakeholders of the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act, but that doesn’t mean it’s not happening, says Amin Wasserman Gurnani, LLP attorney Angela Diesch, during a 19 November webinar hosted by Global Victoria, the trade facilitation agency for the state of Victoria in Australia.
The EU’s health nominee may not be as controversial as the recent US one, but the candidate being grilled has proved the least popular of the commissioner nominations with MEPs
The US prestige beauty market is approaching the holiday season with stronger sales momentum than it achieved the same time last year, despite ‘some pullback’ in spending throughout 2024. Industry experts predict how current trends/consumer sentiment may impact the critical fourth quarter.
Self-care industry representatives from GSCF/AESGP, Bayer and Opella stress the seriousness of the global climate crisis at the 2024 GSCF, APSMI, TSMIA Joint Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, and also share iniatives that are attempting to deal with this crisis, for example replacing PVC in medicine blister packs with more easily recyclable materials.
The US FTC has published its ‘Rule Concerning Recurring Subscriptions and Other Negative Option Programs’ in the Federal Register 15 November. However, legal challenges and the Trump Administration make its fate uncertain.
Canada’s shortage of children’s analgesic/antipyretic OTCs in 2022 as COVID-19 and seasonal flu virus combined to drive stockpiling by consumers. Some poison control centers and hospitals offered recommendations about modifying adult doses to pediatric use.
OTC antifungal fluconazole will soon only be available with a doctor's prescription in Norway.
The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. has introduced more than 240 GPT’s or ‘Generative Pre-trained Transformers’ for data processing and analysis within the company, resulting in R&D and marketing response times improving by more than 90%, says OpenAI.
Over five years, the cost of the European Commission's proposal could exceed a total €50bn, finds a study by IQVIA commissioned by the AESGP.