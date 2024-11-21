HBW Insight
The EU’s health nominee may not be as controversial as the recent US one, but the candidate being grilled has proved the least popular of the commissioner nominations with MEPs
The US prestige beauty market is approaching the holiday season with stronger sales momentum than it achieved the same time last year, despite ‘some pullback’ in spending throughout 2024. Industry experts predict how current trends/consumer sentiment may impact the critical fourth quarter.
Self-care industry representatives from GSCF/AESGP, Bayer and Opella stress the seriousness of the global climate crisis at the 2024 GSCF, APSMI, TSMIA Joint Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, and also share iniatives that are attempting to deal with this crisis, for example replacing PVC in medicine blister packs with more easily recyclable materials.
The US FTC has published its ‘Rule Concerning Recurring Subscriptions and Other Negative Option Programs’ in the Federal Register 15 November. However, legal challenges and the Trump Administration make its fate uncertain.
Canada’s shortage of children’s analgesic/antipyretic OTCs in 2022 as COVID-19 and seasonal flu virus combined to drive stockpiling by consumers. Some poison control centers and hospitals offered recommendations about modifying adult doses to pediatric use.
OTC antifungal fluconazole will soon only be available with a doctor's prescription in Norway.
The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. has introduced more than 240 GPT’s or ‘Generative Pre-trained Transformers’ for data processing and analysis within the company, resulting in R&D and marketing response times improving by more than 90%, says OpenAI.
Over five years, the cost of the European Commission's proposal could exceed a total €50bn, finds a study by IQVIA commissioned by the AESGP.
“The first time we have a contact with them, if and when someone complains, is not because you're in trouble, but you already have a pre-existing relationship,” says former Maryland state AG Doug Gansler.
“I think the Republican Congress is going to slow down all of what's called progress, for lack of a better word, toward having hemp be accessible to folks in all kinds of forms,” says Doug Gansler, former Maryland state AG and chair of Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP’s state AG practice.
Questions from researchers and public health advocates during workshop to discuss FDA authority under PREA Act point to agency and OTC NDA sponsors having additional boxes to check on potential unmet needs in drugs indicated for children and specifically on clarity of labeling for consumers of low health literacy, narrowing indications to prevent confusion and education about OTC drug formulations for health care providers.
President-elect Trump’s nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as HHS secretary could be a focal point of change for FDA’s approach to Congress.
Vichy Labs Dercos Anti-Dandruff Brand Makes Stateside Debut, targeted to 60% of Americans who don’t use dandruff-specific formulas, while Interparfums Inc. launches a proprietary fragrance line to sell in its first-ever boutiques and iconic Bain De Soleil suncare is slated to return to US stores under new ownership.
GSCF research shows that self-care already saves the Asia Pacific region more than $30bn a year in healthcare system costs. To realize higher gains, health literacy, Rx-to-OTC switch and digitalization need to be leveraged, according to the EU-ASEAN Business Council.
23andMe cut 40% of its workforce and will discontinue its therapeutic program as part of ongoing restructuring. This comes after a data breach, series of layoffs and the resignation of its board members.
Claire’s Holdings LLC, Sprout’s Farmers Markets and Walgreen Company are the latest US retailers to build on beauty and personal care store brands in response to growing consumer demand.
APAC health agencies such as WHO and Thailand's FDA are on board with the self-care agenda, and see it as crucial to achieving universal health coverage.
Kenvue Inc., marketer of Neutrogena, Aveeno and Listerine brands, has named former Coty America executive Andrew Stanleick president, Skin Health & Beauty for North America and EMEA; Separately, Registrar Corp. finds nearly 50% of companies selling imported cosmetics in US retailers are non-compliant with MoCRA
“Many of our customers have been excited about it and decided to go that way. We just feel like, as gummies sort of take all the press, we might as well do our little part to say, ‘hey, look, there is a different way,’” says Terry Coyle, Vitaquest’s chief innovation officer.
‘World’s first’ from Protein Candy; Island Abbey latest gummies are filled; TopGum high-doses honey; Mate & Me’s him and her “fertility journey”; and Extract Labs offers organic gummy CBD ingredients, products.