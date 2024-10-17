Consumer Health Market Business: ‘BBCOM,’ Hello Cake, Actylis/Pharm-Rx, 5 Star Franchises, More

Bodybuilding.com reintroduces itself as ‘BBCOM’ with new plans; Flashlight Capital bids to buy Korea tobacco giant’s ginseng business; Hello Cake acquires Trigg Laboratories to be vertically integrated; Actylis expands into supplements, OTCs with Pharm-Rx; Helaina adds $45M funding, launches ingredient sales; ophthalmic drug firm Scope adds Eyevitamins supplements; 5 Star Nutrition’s franchising to expand.