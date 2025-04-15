Deleting Self-Affirmed GRAS Option Could Stretch FDA’s Already Thin Food Safety Resources
FDA introduced the option because it didn’t have sufficient staff to handle the volume of GRAS submission reviews requested by food and other firms for ingredients. Requiring submissions for all GRAS determinations “would just be an unworkable situation for the food industry if somehow submitting notice, submitting notices for FDA review and concurrence, was required,” says food and drug attorney Federick Stearns.