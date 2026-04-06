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Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
‘Dietary Substance For Use By Man To Supplement The Diet’: Open Or Closed Door For Innovation?
Apr 06 2026
•
By
Malcolm Spicer
A biotic "bug" knocking on the door for approval was included in the Council for Responsible Nutrition's presentation at the FDA's recent “Exploring the Scope of Dietary Supplement Ingredients” public meeting.
(Source: Council for Responsible Nutrition/Shutterstock)
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