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US Tariffs Investigations Target 16 Countries For Excess Production Capacity, 60 For Forced Labor
Targets Include China, EU, India, Japan, Mexico And Switzerland
Mar 16 2026
•
By
Malcolm Spicer
(Source: Shutterstock)
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