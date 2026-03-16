US Tariffs Investigations Target 16 Countries For Excess Production Capacity, 60 For Forced Labor

Targets Include China, EU, India, Japan, Mexico And Switzerland

 
• By Malcolm Spicer
  
(Source: Shutterstock)
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