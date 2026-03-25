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Could CAR-T Cells Cure Some Autoimmune Diseases?
Mar 25 2026
•
By
Melanie Senior
CAR-T therapies proliferate in the body and hunt down a wider range of pathological B-cells, in more tissues, than shorter-lived antibodies
(Shutterstock)
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