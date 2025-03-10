Reinventing Prevention: Milken Institute Foresees Another Route Using Private And Public Funding
Pension Funds Part Of Radical Funding Plan To ‘Pivot To Prevention’
New funding mechanisms are required to give more momentum to prevention in the community and thereby relieve pressure on overburdened health care providers like the UK National Health Service. So says Simon Radford, a director at global thinktank the Milken Institute, which sees a solution in more funding for community-level prevention.