Astellas Bets On Degradation Over Inhibition In Race To Crack KRAS G12D

 
• By David Wild
  
Lungs icon, anatomy, health care concept
Amgen's first Lumakras combination therapy results in lung cancer will be presented at WCLC • Source: Shutterstock
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