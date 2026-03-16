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Astellas Bets On Degradation Over Inhibition In Race To Crack KRAS G12D
Mar 16 2026
•
By
David Wild
Amgen's first Lumakras combination therapy results in lung cancer will be presented at WCLC • Source: Shutterstock
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