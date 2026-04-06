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Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
HAYA’s Dark Genome Play: Turning ‘Junk DNA’ Into Drug Targets
Apr 06 2026
•
By
David Wild
HAYA could be the first company to move into the clinic with a dark genome-derived therapy • Source: Shutterstock
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