Could A New ‘Impact’ Measure Attract More Capital To Biotech?
Perhaps – But Linking Patient Outcomes And Financial Performance Is Not Easy
Sep 10 2025
By
Melanie Senior
Perhaps a new measure of the societal impact of biotech investing – one that scores R&D projects upstream of product approval and marketing – could help revive interest.
