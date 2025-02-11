German Election 2025: Market Access And EU IVD Regulation In Focus For Medtechs Ahead Of Poll
Clinical Programs Risk Sliding Down Priority List And IVDR Is Impeding Care
Lawmaking in Germany came to a halt after the federal election was called, meaning cardiovascular detection and pharmacy legislation were put on hold. In part one of a two-part interview on key themes for industry, Martin Walger, chief executive of the IVDs industry association, the VDGH, lays out the hopes and fears of IVD companies in the run up to the late February vote.