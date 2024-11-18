  1. Home
New Manufacturing Technologies Are Here – What's Stopping Their Implementation?

• By Barnaby Pickering

Pharmaceutical manufacturing is developing at a lightning pace as the confluence of automation and AI creates opportunities for much higher efficiency and throughput. Experts from across the industry discuss these, and the challenges around implementation and standardization.

Generics Industry Hungry For More After Showing Larger GLP-1 Appetite In 2024

• By Dean Rudge

GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro have shaken up pharma, crossing firmly over into the mainstream while netting fortunate suppliers billions of dollars in the process. As patent expiry approaches for first- and second-generation products, generics manufacturers are gearing up to take a share of the spoils.

Deals In Depth: October 2024

• By Deanna Kamenski and Maureen Riordan

Ten $1bn+ alliances were penned in October, and three exceeded $2bn.

GCCs In India: From Back-Office Ops To Innovation Catalysts

• By Anju Ghangurde

India is seeing a flurry of activity with big pharma either establishing or expanding their global capability centers in the country. Can these hubs reshape the contours of industry’s operating model across a range of functions and perhaps spawn a pipeline of new leaders along the way?

US Drug Pricing And Reimbursement Trends 2025

• By Andrew Cox

As the pharmaceutical industry readies itself to navigate the complexities of 2025, US pricing trends reveal a landscape shaped by regulatory and legislative changes, innovative pricing models, and the ongoing impact of inflation.

Podcast: Mapping The Immune System To Predict Immune Responses

• By David Wild

Israeli-American biotech Immunai is mapping the immune system and using AI to predict immune responses to drugs.

The BIOSECURE Act: What Does It Mean For The Off-Patent Industry?

• By Urtė Fultinavičiūtė

As China faces the potential loss of a big customer base, the US off-patent industry starts to look for new relationships elsewhere. While building domestic manufacturing capabilities would be the ultimate American dream, the government has yet to offer the carrot, not just the stick.

The Future Of Inflammation: The Inflammasome And Beyond

• By David Wild

Novel targets for managing inflammation hold the promise of greater efficacy and safety for diseases not widely viewed as inflammatory in nature.

Deals Shaping The Industry, October 2024

An interactive look at pharma, medtech and diagnostics deals made during August 2024. Data courtesy of Biomedtracker.

Execs On The Move: October 2024

• By In Vivo Team

An interactive look at recent executive-level company changes and promotions in the biopharma, medical device and diagnostics industries.

Uncertainty Remains Over The Future Of Regulatory Data Protection In The EU

• By Ian Schofield

As talks continue on the EU pharmaceutical legislative reform proposals, drug firms may have to wait some time before they find out what the future periods of regulatory data protection and orphan market exclusivity will be.

ATMP Manufacturing: Complex Challenges Require Complex Solutions

• By Eliza Slawther

Experts working in the advanced therapy sector tell In Vivo how novel solutions can empower cell and gene therapy manufacturers to reduce costs, improve scalability and optimize their processes – improving the clinical profile and commercial viability of products.

Neoadjuvant Cancer Immunotherapy Set For Takeoff, Fueled By Strong Data

• By Emily Hayes

Dreams of a future with early curative treatments drives wave of drug development in pre-surgical and perioperative treatment in many tumor types.

Commercialization 3.0: Achieving New Product Success In Health Care’s New Era

• By Harris Kaplan

Despite the importance of developing and commercializing new products to fuel pharma revenue growth, it is estimated that approximately up to 50% of drug launches fail to meet financial expectations. We explore how to maximize product success in pharma's value era.

China Makes Its Presence Felt In Asia 100 Sales

• By Ian Haydock

While Japanese firms still dominate the money spinners in Asia, companies from China and, lesser so, India are starting to stand out from the crowd.

A Familiar Leading Pack Conceals Changes For Off-Patent Industry Leaders

• By Dave Wallace

Our latest ranking of the world’s leading off-patent companies reflects a fairly stable leading group this year – but this belies the significant evolutions seen for major generics and biosimilars players over the past 12 months.

Dealmaking Quarterly Statistics, Q3 2024

• By Maureen Riordan and Deanna Kamienski

During Q3, biopharma merger and acquisition deal value reached $11.7bn and drew in $33.1bn in potential deal value from alliances. Device company M&A values reached $8.2bn, while in vitro diagnostics and research tools players’ M&A activity totaled $86.3m.

The Practice-Changing Drugs That Will Graduate In 2025

• By Daniel Chancellor

A wealth of new therapies are set to successfully graduate from the pipeline in 2025. Within this cohort are a mixture of therapeutic areas, drug classes, first-time approvals, label expansions, and treatments that will meaningfully change how diseases are treated.

Korea Lays Out Roadmap For Use Of AI Across Drug Development

• By Jung Won Shin

The five-year roadmap aims to expand support for AI research and development in essential health care and new drug development, as well as advance medical data usage systems and enable its safe use.