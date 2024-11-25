  1. Home
Scrip 100: By The Numbers

 
• By Edwin Elmhirst and Kosh Naran

Despite experiencing significant drops in pharmaceutical revenues in 2023, Pfizer and AbbVie maintained their top positions, ranking first and second respectively, in the latest Scrip 100.

The Scrip 100: Changes At The Top Of The Leaderboard

 
• By Jessica Merrill

Pfizer continued its reign as the Scrip 100 leader for a third year, while Lilly and Novo climbed higher.

Amgen’s Surprise Aflibercept Launch Shakes Up US Biosimilars In 2024

 
• By Dave Wallace

As the US biosimilars market approaches the end of its first decade, it has seen another busy year, with Amgen’s surprise launch of a rival to Eylea shaking up expectations as other first-time approvals rolled in throughout 2024. Meanwhile, competition to Stelara is waiting in the wings from the start of 2025.

Radiopharmaceutical Strategies Begin To Take Shape As Field Rolls Into 2025

 
• By Melanie Senior

Radioligand therapies offer a resistance-proof mechanism that complements immuno-therapies and other drug classes. No wonder oncology players continue to pile in.

Financial Market Conditions Still Choppy As Rising Tide Has Yet To Lift All Ships

 
• By Mandy Jackson

Venture capital funding is up, and initial and follow-on public offerings are growing, but the building wave of investment in biopharma has not reached all companies.

The Good, The Bad, And The Uncertain: Trump’s Second Administration And The Rx Industry

 
• By Nielsen Hobbs

The pharma industry arguably suffered none of the downside risks that were possible during the first Trump administration, and their relationship with Biden could not have gone much worse. And while they may hope a Trump return could help their fortunes, having RFK Jr. supervising the FDA is likely not the prescription they want.

Combos, New MOAs, And Oral Formulations Of Injectables: Lilly’s Immunology Strategy

 
• By David Wild

In a competitive immunology landscape, Eli Lilly is looking for novel agents, oral formulations of injectables, and combination therapies that can optimize response and expand the patient pool.

Is The EU Recreating A Different Monster Of A Regulatory Labyrinth?

 
• By Amanda Maxwell

Reflecting on 40 years of EU medtech regulation makes me realize how incredibly far we have come. But have we come full circle and replaced the frustrations of four decades ago with a different, but equally challenging, set of problems?

AI Starts To Make Its Mark In Pharma Marketing

 
• By Alaric DeArment

The early adoption of artificial intelligence/machine learning has centered around drug discovery, but the technologies are being applied to other fields, including pharma marketing.

New Manufacturing Technologies Are Here – What's Stopping Their Implementation?

 
• By Barnaby Pickering

Pharmaceutical manufacturing is developing at a lightning pace as the confluence of automation and AI creates opportunities for much higher efficiency and throughput. Experts from across the industry discuss these, and the challenges around implementation and standardization.

Generics Industry Hungry For More After Showing Larger GLP-1 Appetite In 2024

 
• By Dean Rudge

GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro have shaken up pharma, crossing firmly over into the mainstream while netting fortunate suppliers billions of dollars in the process. As patent expiry approaches for first- and second-generation products, generics manufacturers are gearing up to take a share of the spoils.

Deals In Depth: October 2024

 
• By Deanna Kamenski and Maureen Riordan

Ten $1bn+ alliances were penned in October, and three exceeded $2bn.

GCCs In India: From Back-Office Ops To Innovation Catalysts

 
• By Anju Ghangurde

India is seeing a flurry of activity with big pharma either establishing or expanding their global capability centers in the country. Can these hubs reshape the contours of industry’s operating model across a range of functions and perhaps spawn a pipeline of new leaders along the way?

US Drug Pricing And Reimbursement Trends 2025

 
• By Andrew Cox

As the pharmaceutical industry readies itself to navigate the complexities of 2025, US pricing trends reveal a landscape shaped by regulatory and legislative changes, innovative pricing models, and the ongoing impact of inflation.

Podcast: Mapping The Immune System To Predict Immune Responses

 
• By David Wild

Israeli-American biotech Immunai is mapping the immune system and using AI to predict immune responses to drugs.

The BIOSECURE Act: What Does It Mean For The Off-Patent Industry?

 
• By Urtė Fultinavičiūtė

As China faces the potential loss of a big customer base, the US off-patent industry starts to look for new relationships elsewhere. While building domestic manufacturing capabilities would be the ultimate American dream, the government has yet to offer the carrot, not just the stick.

The Future Of Inflammation: The Inflammasome And Beyond

 
• By David Wild

Novel targets for managing inflammation hold the promise of greater efficacy and safety for diseases not widely viewed as inflammatory in nature.

Deals Shaping The Industry, October 2024

An interactive look at pharma, medtech and diagnostics deals made during August 2024. Data courtesy of Biomedtracker.

Execs On The Move: October 2024

 
• By In Vivo Team

An interactive look at recent executive-level company changes and promotions in the biopharma, medical device and diagnostics industries.