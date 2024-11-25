In Vivo
Despite experiencing significant drops in pharmaceutical revenues in 2023, Pfizer and AbbVie maintained their top positions, ranking first and second respectively, in the latest Scrip 100.
Pfizer continued its reign as the Scrip 100 leader for a third year, while Lilly and Novo climbed higher.
As the US biosimilars market approaches the end of its first decade, it has seen another busy year, with Amgen’s surprise launch of a rival to Eylea shaking up expectations as other first-time approvals rolled in throughout 2024. Meanwhile, competition to Stelara is waiting in the wings from the start of 2025.
Radioligand therapies offer a resistance-proof mechanism that complements immuno-therapies and other drug classes. No wonder oncology players continue to pile in.
Venture capital funding is up, and initial and follow-on public offerings are growing, but the building wave of investment in biopharma has not reached all companies.
The pharma industry arguably suffered none of the downside risks that were possible during the first Trump administration, and their relationship with Biden could not have gone much worse. And while they may hope a Trump return could help their fortunes, having RFK Jr. supervising the FDA is likely not the prescription they want.
In a competitive immunology landscape, Eli Lilly is looking for novel agents, oral formulations of injectables, and combination therapies that can optimize response and expand the patient pool.
Reflecting on 40 years of EU medtech regulation makes me realize how incredibly far we have come. But have we come full circle and replaced the frustrations of four decades ago with a different, but equally challenging, set of problems?
The early adoption of artificial intelligence/machine learning has centered around drug discovery, but the technologies are being applied to other fields, including pharma marketing.
Pharmaceutical manufacturing is developing at a lightning pace as the confluence of automation and AI creates opportunities for much higher efficiency and throughput. Experts from across the industry discuss these, and the challenges around implementation and standardization.
GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro have shaken up pharma, crossing firmly over into the mainstream while netting fortunate suppliers billions of dollars in the process. As patent expiry approaches for first- and second-generation products, generics manufacturers are gearing up to take a share of the spoils.
Ten $1bn+ alliances were penned in October, and three exceeded $2bn.
India is seeing a flurry of activity with big pharma either establishing or expanding their global capability centers in the country. Can these hubs reshape the contours of industry’s operating model across a range of functions and perhaps spawn a pipeline of new leaders along the way?
As the pharmaceutical industry readies itself to navigate the complexities of 2025, US pricing trends reveal a landscape shaped by regulatory and legislative changes, innovative pricing models, and the ongoing impact of inflation.
Israeli-American biotech Immunai is mapping the immune system and using AI to predict immune responses to drugs.
As China faces the potential loss of a big customer base, the US off-patent industry starts to look for new relationships elsewhere. While building domestic manufacturing capabilities would be the ultimate American dream, the government has yet to offer the carrot, not just the stick.
Novel targets for managing inflammation hold the promise of greater efficacy and safety for diseases not widely viewed as inflammatory in nature.
An interactive look at pharma, medtech and diagnostics deals made during August 2024. Data courtesy of Biomedtracker.
An interactive look at recent executive-level company changes and promotions in the biopharma, medical device and diagnostics industries.