In Vivo
As the pharmaceutical industry readies itself to navigate the complexities of 2025, US pricing trends reveal a landscape shaped by regulatory and legislative changes, innovative pricing models, and the ongoing impact of inflation.
Israeli-American biotech Immunai is mapping the immune system and using AI to predict immune responses to drugs.
As China faces the potential loss of a big customer base, the US off-patent industry starts to look for new relationships elsewhere. While building domestic manufacturing capabilities would be the ultimate American dream, the government has yet to offer the carrot, not just the stick.
Novel targets for managing inflammation hold the promise of greater efficacy and safety for diseases not widely viewed as inflammatory in nature.
An interactive look at pharma, medtech and diagnostics deals made during August 2024. Data courtesy of Biomedtracker.
An interactive look at recent executive-level company changes and promotions in the biopharma, medical device and diagnostics industries.
As talks continue on the EU pharmaceutical legislative reform proposals, drug firms may have to wait some time before they find out what the future periods of regulatory data protection and orphan market exclusivity will be.
Experts working in the advanced therapy sector tell In Vivo how novel solutions can empower cell and gene therapy manufacturers to reduce costs, improve scalability and optimize their processes – improving the clinical profile and commercial viability of products.
Dreams of a future with early curative treatments drives wave of drug development in pre-surgical and perioperative treatment in many tumor types.
Despite the importance of developing and commercializing new products to fuel pharma revenue growth, it is estimated that approximately up to 50% of drug launches fail to meet financial expectations. We explore how to maximize product success in pharma's value era.
While Japanese firms still dominate the money spinners in Asia, companies from China and, lesser so, India are starting to stand out from the crowd.
Our latest ranking of the world’s leading off-patent companies reflects a fairly stable leading group this year – but this belies the significant evolutions seen for major generics and biosimilars players over the past 12 months.
During Q3, biopharma merger and acquisition deal value reached $11.7bn and drew in $33.1bn in potential deal value from alliances. Device company M&A values reached $8.2bn, while in vitro diagnostics and research tools players’ M&A activity totaled $86.3m.
A wealth of new therapies are set to successfully graduate from the pipeline in 2025. Within this cohort are a mixture of therapeutic areas, drug classes, first-time approvals, label expansions, and treatments that will meaningfully change how diseases are treated.
The five-year roadmap aims to expand support for AI research and development in essential health care and new drug development, as well as advance medical data usage systems and enable its safe use.
European cross-border HTA collaborations have much to learn from each other to keep drug prices from rising unfairly, say Nordic health technology assessment experts. Talks on HTA collaborations outside Europe are also underway.
Regeneron’s clinical and commercial oncology leaders talk to In Vivo about making good on the company’s oncology strategy and pushing the commercial accelerator in a post-Sanofi world.
Since taking on the CEO role at Theratechnologies in 2020, Paul Lévesque has made it his priority to beef up the company’s commercial portfolio and look for partnerships on potentially high-value programs. Now, the Canadian biotech is turning a profit for the first time in many years.
A new large language model by Google Research and DeepMind is the most comprehensive tool yet to potentially expedite drug development and reduce the risk of failure.
It is time for companies to take part in cross-country health technology assessments and stop only asking “what’s in it for me?”