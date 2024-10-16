  1. Home
Deals Shaping The Industry, September 2024

An interactive look at pharma, medtech and diagnostics deals made during August 2024. Data courtesy of Biomedtracker.

Roche Uses Its CGM To Target Unmet Needs In Diabetes Control

• By Ashley Yeo

CE marking for its Accu-Chek Smartguide continuous glucose monitor means Roche is on the cusp of challenging existing major players in Europe with a device whose predictive algorithms can help sufferers plan and prepare longer into the future.

Changing Chinese Market Dynamics Hit Merck Where It Hurts

• By Brian Yang

China gets more complicated as multinational drug makers venture deep into it. Even with a local savvy business partner, Merck is learning to navigate through fast-shifting market dynamics amid policy changes, consumer perceptions of foreign brands, and competition from local firms as it takes stock of its market access, pricing and life cycle management strategies.

From PhD To Unicorn: Mammoth CEO On Pharma Deals and Squishy Biology

• By Jo Shorthouse

Trevor Martin talked to In Vivo about the importance of sharing a strategic vision with partners, the company’s superpower, and how a PhD is the best prep for a startup.

The Anatomy Of Astellas And Poseida's CAR-T Deal

• By David Wild

Dealmakers from CAR-T biotech Poseida Therapeutics and Astellas recently sat down with In Vivo to discuss how they reached a $600m deal that combines their technologies and how they plan on moving forward.

Bristol Myers Squibb ASPIREs For Access In LMICs

• By Anabel Costa-Ferreira

BMS has launched a new cancer drug access program for low-to-middle income countries, focusing on addressing health inequities and widening accessibility.

FDA Publishes Updated Roadmap For Advancing Women’s Health

• By Brian Bossetta

The US FDA’s Office of Women’s Health provides a research roadmap to address health concerns specific to women. The FDA recently updated the roadmap, outlining areas in which further research is needed.

Fusion CEO Talks AZ Deal Making And Canada’s Blossoming Biotech Ecosystem

• By Jo Shorthouse

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc CEO John Valliant talked to In Vivo about Canadian leadership in radiopharmaceutical innovation, its differentiated approach, and excitement around combination therapies for precision cancer treatments.

BioBytes: AI-Related Deals in Q3 2024

• By David Wild

The big news in Q3 2024 was the acquisition of Exscientia by Recursion, which has now expanded its pipeline and gained access to more contracts, but this quarter was also marked by numerous seed rounds and M&As, with the strengthening of existing companies and emergence of new ones into what is becoming a crowded space.  

Execs On The Move: September 2024

• By In Vivo Team

An interactive look at recent executive-level company changes and promotions in the biopharma, medical device and diagnostics industries.

Moderately Optimistic: Rounding Out Deal Making In 2024

• By Nicola Maguire, Mark Jones, and Arda Can Tekin

Dealmaking trends in 2024 point toward a healthier financial ecosystem than in 2023. However, with a challenging three quarters in 2024, enthusiasm should be curbed as 2024 rounds out in a slow and steady manner.

Podcast: Noticing Neffy – A ‘Transformative Treatment’ For Type 1 Allergies

• By Anabel Costa-Ferreira

Richard Lowenthal, co-founder, and CEO of ARS Pharma, highlights the crucial unmet need for needle-free injections. Challenging issues posed by current epinephrine injectors, In Vivo questions the current and future progression of Neffy.

Humira Pricing Takes Center Stage In Dutch Courts

• By Ed Silverman

A public interest group has accused the pharma major of using excessive pricing to bolster sales of blockbuster Humira, consequently damaging the health of Dutch patients. 

Biopharma Dealmaking: All About The Science And Personal Chemistry

• By Andrew McConaghie

Business development leaders from AstraZeneca and Novartis and a biotech CEO get frank about what they want from the other side, highlighting the need for transparency during competitive negotiations, plus a shared spark of enthusiasm about pursuing novel science.

Combatting Stroke Requires Global Health Systems To Take A Giant Step

• By Ashley Yeo

Health authorities around the world are being advised to mitigate the relentless rise in the long-term costs of stroke, set to top $1.5tn within a generation. Wider availability of mechanical thrombectomy will help address providers’ and patients’ needs, Royal Philips CMO Carla Perón explained in an interview with In Vivo.

Podcast: Alpha-Synuclein Testing Comes of Age

• By David Wild

In the latest episode of the In Vivo podcast, Russ Lebovitz, the co-founder and scientist behind San Diego's Amprion Diagnostics, discusses the role alpha-synuclein misfolding plays in neurodegenerative diseases and how early alpha-synuclein testing could mitigate the impacts of conditions ranging from Parkinson's disease to Lewy body dementia. 

Crossject Tackles Needle Phobia In Emergency Settings

• By Anabel Costa-Ferreira

Patrick Alexandre, Crossject CEO, discusses crucial developments happening for Zeneo, a needle-free injector, functioning intramuscularly to administer medication in a tenth of a second

Taiwanese Startup Awarded Top Prize At 2024 MedTech Innovator Asia Pacific Accelerator

• By Ashley Yeo

APrevent, a laryngeal implant developer from Taiwan, was named the overall winner of the annual MedTech Innovator APAC accelerator award for 2024. Awards managing director Fredrik Nyberg talked to In Vivo about the rising importance of the APAC region’s hub of companies providing innovative medtech.

Teva CEO Francis Urges UK To ‘Wake Up And Understand’ Life Sciences Potential

• By Dean Rudge

The potential of the UK’s life sciences sector continues to be critically misunderstood and should be the cornerstone of both society and the economy, according to Teva’s CEO Richard Francis.  

Spain Consults On HTA Regulations

• By Francesca Bruce

New rules on health technology assessments in Spain make room for real-world evidence and early dialog.  