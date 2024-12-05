In Vivo
Former Roche CEO Bill Burns reflects on transforming Roche into a global leader in specialty care and oncology. Now, as he spearheads efforts to combat antibiotic resistance, Burns shares insights on industry evolution, the power of cultural change, and the urgent need for a new business model in antibiotics development.
In this episode of the In Vivo podcast Michelle Werner, CEO of Alltrna, discusses using tRNA as a therapeutic modality for rare diseases.
The Top 100 ranking of global medtechs by revenues for 2023 illustrated how the leaders continue to tailor innovation to users and patients according to market trends while driving portfolio management for growth.
Pressure to exploit connected care functionality is accelerating the shift in care delivery away from the inpatient setting. Medtechs are reshaping to maximize faster-growth opportunities.
Nine biopharma companies made 12 or more deals, with Novartis inking 21 deals and leading M&A activity. Roche, meanwhile, spent little up front but maintained a hectic pace with 12 alliances.
As Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk reap the blockbuster rewards of their rival obesity therapies the companies are also bulking up their organizations to make the most of the phenomenal rise of the GLP-1 class.
InSilico Medicine hopes its open-source LLM will be the “one model to guide them all” as industry moves towards artificial biomedical intelligence and interest in longevity grows.
The time is now to prepare your company for AI implementation. Doing so starts with the C-suite.
Despite experiencing significant drops in pharmaceutical revenues in 2023, Pfizer and AbbVie maintained their top positions, ranking first and second respectively, in the latest Scrip 100.
Pfizer continued its reign as the Scrip 100 leader for a third year, while Lilly and Novo climbed higher.
As the US biosimilars market approaches the end of its first decade, it has seen another busy year, with Amgen’s surprise launch of a rival to Eylea shaking up expectations as other first-time approvals rolled in throughout 2024. Meanwhile, competition to Stelara is waiting in the wings from the start of 2025.
Radioligand therapies offer a resistance-proof mechanism that complements immuno-therapies and other drug classes. No wonder oncology players continue to pile in.
Venture capital funding is up, and initial and follow-on public offerings are growing, but the building wave of investment in biopharma has not reached all companies.
The pharma industry arguably suffered none of the downside risks that were possible during the first Trump administration, and their relationship with Biden could not have gone much worse. And while they may hope a Trump return could help their fortunes, having RFK Jr. supervising the FDA is likely not the prescription they want.
In a competitive immunology landscape, Eli Lilly is looking for novel agents, oral formulations of injectables, and combination therapies that can optimize response and expand the patient pool.
Reflecting on 40 years of EU medtech regulation makes me realize how incredibly far we have come. But have we come full circle and replaced the frustrations of four decades ago with a different, but equally challenging, set of problems?
The early adoption of artificial intelligence/machine learning has centered around drug discovery, but the technologies are being applied to other fields, including pharma marketing.
Pharmaceutical manufacturing is developing at a lightning pace as the confluence of automation and AI creates opportunities for much higher efficiency and throughput. Experts from across the industry discuss these, and the challenges around implementation and standardization.
GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro have shaken up pharma, crossing firmly over into the mainstream while netting fortunate suppliers billions of dollars in the process. As patent expiry approaches for first- and second-generation products, generics manufacturers are gearing up to take a share of the spoils.