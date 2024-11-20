In Vivo
The pharma industry arguably suffered none of the downside risks that were possible during the first Trump administration, and their relationship with Biden could not have gone much worse. And while they may hope a Trump return could help their fortunes, having RFK Jr. supervising the FDA is likely not the prescription they want.
In a competitive immunology landscape, Eli Lilly is looking for novel agents, oral formulations of injectables, and combination therapies that can optimize response and expand the patient pool.
Reflecting on 40 years of EU medtech regulation makes me realize how incredibly far we have come. But have we come full circle and replaced the frustrations of four decades ago with a different, but equally challenging, set of problems?
The early adoption of artificial intelligence/machine learning has centered around drug discovery, but the technologies are being applied to other fields, including pharma marketing.
Pharmaceutical manufacturing is developing at a lightning pace as the confluence of automation and AI creates opportunities for much higher efficiency and throughput. Experts from across the industry discuss these, and the challenges around implementation and standardization.
GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro have shaken up pharma, crossing firmly over into the mainstream while netting fortunate suppliers billions of dollars in the process. As patent expiry approaches for first- and second-generation products, generics manufacturers are gearing up to take a share of the spoils.
Ten $1bn+ alliances were penned in October, and three exceeded $2bn.
India is seeing a flurry of activity with big pharma either establishing or expanding their global capability centers in the country. Can these hubs reshape the contours of industry’s operating model across a range of functions and perhaps spawn a pipeline of new leaders along the way?
As the pharmaceutical industry readies itself to navigate the complexities of 2025, US pricing trends reveal a landscape shaped by regulatory and legislative changes, innovative pricing models, and the ongoing impact of inflation.
Israeli-American biotech Immunai is mapping the immune system and using AI to predict immune responses to drugs.
As China faces the potential loss of a big customer base, the US off-patent industry starts to look for new relationships elsewhere. While building domestic manufacturing capabilities would be the ultimate American dream, the government has yet to offer the carrot, not just the stick.
Novel targets for managing inflammation hold the promise of greater efficacy and safety for diseases not widely viewed as inflammatory in nature.
An interactive look at pharma, medtech and diagnostics deals made during August 2024. Data courtesy of Biomedtracker.
An interactive look at recent executive-level company changes and promotions in the biopharma, medical device and diagnostics industries.
As talks continue on the EU pharmaceutical legislative reform proposals, drug firms may have to wait some time before they find out what the future periods of regulatory data protection and orphan market exclusivity will be.
Experts working in the advanced therapy sector tell In Vivo how novel solutions can empower cell and gene therapy manufacturers to reduce costs, improve scalability and optimize their processes – improving the clinical profile and commercial viability of products.
Dreams of a future with early curative treatments drives wave of drug development in pre-surgical and perioperative treatment in many tumor types.
Despite the importance of developing and commercializing new products to fuel pharma revenue growth, it is estimated that approximately up to 50% of drug launches fail to meet financial expectations. We explore how to maximize product success in pharma's value era.
While Japanese firms still dominate the money spinners in Asia, companies from China and, lesser so, India are starting to stand out from the crowd.