In Vivo
Bringing AI and digital healthtech innovation to patients works most efficiently via a three-way partnership in which clinicians and cloud services have equal weighting with a powerhouse innovator, Royal Philips told In Vivo during ECR 2025.
Laura Lane, European head of Lilly Ventures, talked to In Vivo at the recent Bio-Europe meeting in a fireside chat about how strategic investments are shaping the future of biotech, Lilly's approach to early-stage innovation, and the evolving European investment landscape.
As the health care industry undergoes a digital transformation, the integration of AI into Quality and Regulatory Management Systems is proving essential. The challenges for successful AI deployment emphasize the need for robust digital infrastructure, data literacy programs and privacy measures to enhance patient safety and commercial performance.
Regenxbio is riding a wave these days, with all three of its clinical-stage programs set to reach critical milestones this year and recent positive news on its DMD gene therapy, just as Sarepta suffered a setback with a death related to its DMD treatment. In Vivo spoke with CEO Curran Simpson about the company’s plans and strategic decisions.
TechBio stands at a critical inflection point, where computational innovation meets the reality of biopharma. Industry leaders have begun to cut through the hype and identify where sustainable value truly lies in this rapidly evolving landscape.
Three $1bn+ alliances were penned in February, and one exceeded $2bn.
From a $7m discarded asset to a $336m commercial portfolio, In Vivo looks inside Mirum Pharma’s disciplined strategy for identifying, acquiring and revitalizing overlooked rare disease programs while building toward billion-dollar potential.
In the pharma and cosmetic sectors, innovation often arises from new uses for known compounds. While the compounds may not be patentable, their new applications can be. European law allows patents on substances used in medical methods, but not on the methods themselves.
In Vivo spoke with Tran Le and Sohit Gatiganti, co-founders of Grove AI and developers of Grace, a voice-based AI agent to streamline clinical trial processes.
A perspective on global healthcare trends and UK opportunities from Yogan Patel, head of life sciences at chartered accountancy MHA, a member firm of Baker Tilley International.
An interactive look at pharma, medtech and diagnostics deals made during February 2025. Data courtesy of Biomedtracker.
The Barcelona Health Hub is a nonprofit that seeks to advance digital health innovation by bringing together start-ups, investors, health care institutions and corporations.
Aurion Biotech is developing a cell therapy for corneal diseases that is cheap enough to produce and can be scaled that it should reach the masses in a way that other cell therapies cannot.
Biotech BPGbio applies causal AI to generate insights from samples from what the CEO says is one of the world's largest biobanks. With several promising late-stage programs, its platform seems to be yielding fruit.
With British Science Week upon us, how are UK life science firms faring, what’s the outlook for the future, and how can the environment be improved to better foster innovation – and make it pay?
Rentschler Biopharma CEO Benedikt von Braunmühl tells In Vivo about the CDMO's strategic decision to exit the cell and gene therapy manufacturing space.
Twenty executives in the biopharma industry outline their expectations for key trends and developments this year. A selection of commentary from a broad industry survey by Scrip.
Neutrophil Extracellular Traps are a double-edged sword in the immune system, capable of both defending against pathogens and driving inflammatory diseases. Their complex role in health and disease is being approached by innovative researchers and biotechs, who are working to harness their power while mitigating their harmful effects.
New funding mechanisms are required to give more momentum to prevention in the community and thereby relieve pressure on overburdened health care providers like the UK National Health Service. So says Simon Radford, a director at global thinktank the Milken Institute, which sees a solution in more funding for community-level prevention.
In the wake of a series of unprecedented executive orders from US President Trump, the EU medtech industry faces significant political, regulatory and business challenges. Swift and strategic action is essential to ensure stability and safeguard patient safety.