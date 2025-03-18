In Vivo
An interactive look at pharma, medtech and diagnostics deals made during February 2025. Data courtesy of Biomedtracker.
A perspective on global healthcare trends and UK opportunities from Yogan Patel, head of life sciences at chartered accountancy MHA, a member firm of Baker Tilley International.
The Barcelona Health Hub is a nonprofit that seeks to advance digital health innovation by bringing together start-ups, investors, health care institutions and corporations.
Aurion Biotech is developing a cell therapy for corneal diseases that is cheap enough to produce and can be scaled that it should reach the masses in a way that other cell therapies cannot.
Biotech BPGbio applies causal AI to generate insights from samples from what the CEO says is one of the world's largest biobanks. With several promising late-stage programs, its platform seems to be yielding fruit.
With British Science Week upon us, how are UK life science firms faring, what’s the outlook for the future, and how can the environment be improved to better foster innovation – and make it pay?
Rentschler Biopharma CEO Benedikt von Braunmühl tells In Vivo about the CDMO's strategic decision to exit the cell and gene therapy manufacturing space.
Twenty executives in the biopharma industry outline their expectations for key trends and developments this year. A selection of commentary from a broad industry survey by Scrip.
Neutrophil Extracellular Traps are a double-edged sword in the immune system, capable of both defending against pathogens and driving inflammatory diseases. Their complex role in health and disease is being approached by innovative researchers and biotechs, who are working to harness their power while mitigating their harmful effects.
New funding mechanisms are required to give more momentum to prevention in the community and thereby relieve pressure on overburdened health care providers like the UK National Health Service. So says Simon Radford, a director at global thinktank the Milken Institute, which sees a solution in more funding for community-level prevention.
In the wake of a series of unprecedented executive orders from US President Trump, the EU medtech industry faces significant political, regulatory and business challenges. Swift and strategic action is essential to ensure stability and safeguard patient safety.
Germany’s Union parties may have little alternative than to bring the SPD into a new four-year coalition, says Clifford Chance partner and life sciences legal expert Gunnar Sachs. Health policy will likely see both textural and structural changes.
Looking at a recent McKinsey report alongside our Evaluate data, the below infographic provides insight into the investment scene of pharma and raises questions as to how the industry is seemingly yet to seize the opportunity in women's health.
China's medical equipment industry is growing rapidly, driven by limited domestic presence in high-cost segments and increasing adoption of local products in areas like monitoring equipment, defibrillators, and ventilators. International giants dominate the high-end market, but domestic companies such as Neusoft Medical Systems and Mindray Medical are making significant strides.
Companies are exploring new mechanisms of action beyond traditional amyloid and tau and both investors and big pharma are willing to make deals when the science is compelling, panelists at Biotech Showcase said.
Close collaboration between industry, academia and government in employing artificial intelligence could solve the looming threat of antimicrobial resistance, a new report co-authored by Google says.
Steven Damon, Micron Biomedical CEO, discusses the promising future of Micron’s microneedle technology, which allows for painless vaccine delivery through pressing a small patch onto the skin.
Swiss firm Molecular Partners and French national offshoot Orano Med have partnered to develop a potent new class of radiopharmaceuticals.
The landscape for overall private biotech financing in 2024 featured investors who were interested in funding new developments – if Big Pharma was willing to pay up eventually in partnerships and M&A – but also reluctance as the industry faced macroeconomic and regulatory uncertainties.
This is the second of a two-part profile of Hans Clevers, head of Pharma Research and Early Development at Roche, in which he talks about his vision for the future of personalized medicine.