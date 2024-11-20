  1. Home
The Good, The Bad, And The Uncertain: Trump’s Second Administration And The Rx Industry

 
• By Nielsen Hobbs

The pharma industry arguably suffered none of the downside risks that were possible during the first Trump administration, and their relationship with Biden could not have gone much worse. And while they may hope a Trump return could help their fortunes, having RFK Jr. supervising the FDA is likely not the prescription they want.

Combos, New MOAs, And Oral Formulations Of Injectables: Lilly’s Immunology Strategy

 
• By David Wild

In a competitive immunology landscape, Eli Lilly is looking for novel agents, oral formulations of injectables, and combination therapies that can optimize response and expand the patient pool.

Is The EU Recreating A Different Monster Of A Regulatory Labyrinth?

 
• By Amanda Maxwell

Reflecting on 40 years of EU medtech regulation makes me realize how incredibly far we have come. But have we come full circle and replaced the frustrations of four decades ago with a different, but equally challenging, set of problems?

AI Starts To Make Its Mark In Pharma Marketing

 
• By Alaric DeArment

The early adoption of artificial intelligence/machine learning has centered around drug discovery, but the technologies are being applied to other fields, including pharma marketing.

New Manufacturing Technologies Are Here – What's Stopping Their Implementation?

 
• By Barnaby Pickering

Pharmaceutical manufacturing is developing at a lightning pace as the confluence of automation and AI creates opportunities for much higher efficiency and throughput. Experts from across the industry discuss these, and the challenges around implementation and standardization.

Generics Industry Hungry For More After Showing Larger GLP-1 Appetite In 2024

 
• By Dean Rudge

GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro have shaken up pharma, crossing firmly over into the mainstream while netting fortunate suppliers billions of dollars in the process. As patent expiry approaches for first- and second-generation products, generics manufacturers are gearing up to take a share of the spoils.

Deals In Depth: October 2024

 
• By Deanna Kamenski and Maureen Riordan

Ten $1bn+ alliances were penned in October, and three exceeded $2bn.

GCCs In India: From Back-Office Ops To Innovation Catalysts

 
• By Anju Ghangurde

India is seeing a flurry of activity with big pharma either establishing or expanding their global capability centers in the country. Can these hubs reshape the contours of industry’s operating model across a range of functions and perhaps spawn a pipeline of new leaders along the way?

US Drug Pricing And Reimbursement Trends 2025

 
• By Andrew Cox

As the pharmaceutical industry readies itself to navigate the complexities of 2025, US pricing trends reveal a landscape shaped by regulatory and legislative changes, innovative pricing models, and the ongoing impact of inflation.

Podcast: Mapping The Immune System To Predict Immune Responses

 
• By David Wild

Israeli-American biotech Immunai is mapping the immune system and using AI to predict immune responses to drugs.

The BIOSECURE Act: What Does It Mean For The Off-Patent Industry?

 
• By Urtė Fultinavičiūtė

As China faces the potential loss of a big customer base, the US off-patent industry starts to look for new relationships elsewhere. While building domestic manufacturing capabilities would be the ultimate American dream, the government has yet to offer the carrot, not just the stick.

The Future Of Inflammation: The Inflammasome And Beyond

 
• By David Wild

Novel targets for managing inflammation hold the promise of greater efficacy and safety for diseases not widely viewed as inflammatory in nature.

Uncertainty Remains Over The Future Of Regulatory Data Protection In The EU

 
• By Ian Schofield

As talks continue on the EU pharmaceutical legislative reform proposals, drug firms may have to wait some time before they find out what the future periods of regulatory data protection and orphan market exclusivity will be.

ATMP Manufacturing: Complex Challenges Require Complex Solutions

 
• By Eliza Slawther

Experts working in the advanced therapy sector tell In Vivo how novel solutions can empower cell and gene therapy manufacturers to reduce costs, improve scalability and optimize their processes – improving the clinical profile and commercial viability of products.

Neoadjuvant Cancer Immunotherapy Set For Takeoff, Fueled By Strong Data

 
• By Emily Hayes

Dreams of a future with early curative treatments drives wave of drug development in pre-surgical and perioperative treatment in many tumor types.

Commercialization 3.0: Achieving New Product Success In Health Care’s New Era

 
• By Harris Kaplan

Despite the importance of developing and commercializing new products to fuel pharma revenue growth, it is estimated that approximately up to 50% of drug launches fail to meet financial expectations. We explore how to maximize product success in pharma's value era.

China Makes Its Presence Felt In Asia 100 Sales

 
• By Ian Haydock

While Japanese firms still dominate the money spinners in Asia, companies from China and, lesser so, India are starting to stand out from the crowd.