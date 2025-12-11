Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Close
Search
Search
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Aerogen’s Vibrating Nebulizer Could Be Breakthrough For Premature Infants
Dec 11 2025
•
By
Elizabeth Orr
A doll receives nebulizer treatment in Aerogen's user experience lab. The company is focusing on a novel treatment to help premature babies breathe. (Galway, Ireland)
(Elizabeth Orr/Citeline)
More from Medtech Insight
More from Business