Axoft’s CEO Sees Potential For Soft Neural Implant To Help Coma Patients With Signs Of Brain Activity Communicate

 
• By Marion Webb

Boston-area start-up Axoft is developing a soft brain-computer interface device to help coma patients with covert consciousness communicate. Medtech Insight spoke with Axoft’s CEO Paul Le Floch about the technology, plans for first-in-human trials and potential future applications of the device to help patients with disorders of consciousness, including patients in a coma or vegetative state, communicate.

Axoft BCI (Axoft)

