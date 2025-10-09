AngioSafe Eyes Coronary And Below-The-Knee Indications Ahead Of US Launch Of Santreva-ATK

After FDA and CE approvals for Santreva-ATK, the company plans coronary, BTK and aorto-iliac iterations

 
• By Shubham Singh
AngioSafe’s approach is designed to reduce common complications, including vessel wall perforation, dissection and distal embolization. Picture Courtesy: AngioSafe

More from Business

More from Medtech Insight