Alcon Walks Away From STAAR After Shareholder Revolt, Refocuses On LASIK And Organic Growth

STAAR Resolves To Focus On Governance Changes And Alcon On Organic Execution

 
• By Shubham Singh
  
With this, Alcon pivots to organic acceleration in myopia care, potential tuck-ins and partnerships – positioning itself for sustained leadership without the STAAR deal, though it misses a key ICL foothold in high-growth refractive vision correction. Picture Courtesy: Shutterstock

