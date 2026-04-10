Boehringer Hands CT-155 Commercial Rights To Click Therapeutics In $50M Deal Restructure

 
• By Shubham Singh
  
Click said data from the Phase III CONVOKE study will anchor the product’s commercialization strategy.
CT-155 received breakthrough device designation from the FDA in 2024 and has not yet received clearance. Picture Courtesy: Click Therapeutics

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