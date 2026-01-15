Pink Sheet
Edwards Lifesciences Disagrees With FTC Block on JenaValve But Gets Back To Business
Long-Term Aortic Regurgitation Portfolio Assumptions Come Under Scrutiny.
Jan 15 2026
Shubham Singh
Edwards said it remains committed to advancing treatment options for AR patients and will continue development of its SOJOURN transcatheter valve while enrolling patients in the JOURNEY pivotal trial.
(Shutterstock)
