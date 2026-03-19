From Boston Scientific To Danaher: Medtech’s Top Players Bet Big On M&A For Next Growth Wave

 
• By Shubham Singh
  
The deals are different in size, structure, and strategic rationale – but taken together, they tell a consistent story about where the industry's largest companies believe growth will come from, and how urgently they are moving to secure it. Picture Courtesy: Shutterstock

More from Deals

More from Business