Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
From Boston Scientific To Danaher: Medtech’s Top Players Bet Big On M&A For Next Growth Wave
Mar 19 2026
•
By
Shubham Singh
The deals are different in size, structure, and strategic rationale – but taken together, they tell a consistent story about where the industry's largest companies believe growth will come from, and how urgently they are moving to secure it. Picture Courtesy: Shutterstock
More from Deals
More from Business