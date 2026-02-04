Pink Sheet
Medtronic To Acquire Cathworks For $585M, Expanding Its Cardiology Portfolio
Feb 04 2026
By
Marion Webb
Medtronic exercised its option to acquire Cathworks, which developed FFRangio technology. It uses AI and computational scienceto obtain fractional flow reserve measurements from standard coronary angiography images, eliminating the need for pressure wires and drugs.
