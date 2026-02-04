Medtronic To Acquire Cathworks For $585M, Expanding Its Cardiology Portfolio

 
• By Marion Webb
  
Medtronic exercised its option to acquire Cathworks, which developed FFRangio technology. It uses AI and computational scienceto obtain fractional flow reserve measurements from standard coronary angiography images, eliminating the need for pressure wires and drugs. (Shutterstock)

