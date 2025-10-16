Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Close
Search
Search
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
HistoSonics Closed $250M Funding To Expand, But IPO ‘Not Immediate Priority,’ Says CEO
Oct 16 2025
•
By
Marion Webb
HistoSonics' Edison histotripsy system is an image-guided, non-invasive therapy that uses focused acoustic energy to mechanically destroy targeted tissue without heat, ionizing radiation or incisions.
(HistoSonics)
More from Financing
More from Business