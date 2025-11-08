Generics Bulletin
Synchron Secures $200M Series D, Plans New Brain Interface With ‘Potentially More Applications’
Nov 08 2025
•
By
Marion Webb
Synchron raised $200m in a series D round, which will be used to fund pivotal trials and commercialization of its brain-computer interface Stentrode. The company is also develping its third-generation BCI.
