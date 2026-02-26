Medtronic’s MiniMed Sets IPO Price Range at Up to $784M As Layoffs Hit At California Headquarters

 
• By Shubham Singh
  
In another change heading up to the IPO, a new state filing shows the medical device maker plans to lay off 81 employees at its Northridge, CA, facility – a site focused on diabetes device development. Picture Courtesy: Medtronic

