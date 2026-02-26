Pink Sheet
Medtronic’s MiniMed Sets IPO Price Range at Up to $784M As Layoffs Hit At California Headquarters
Feb 26 2026
•
By
Shubham Singh
In another change heading up to the IPO, a new state filing shows the medical device maker plans to lay off 81 employees at its Northridge, CA, facility – a site focused on diabetes device development. Picture Courtesy: Medtronic
