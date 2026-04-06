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Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
BCI Maker Epia Neuro Bets On ‘Intent-Driven’ Rehab For Stroke Patients With Implant, Glove
Apr 06 2026
•
By
Marion Webb
At the core of Epia’s approach is an implantable interface designed to interpret neural intent and translate it into rehabilitation therapies. The device sits within the skull without penetrating the dura.
(Epia Neuro)
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