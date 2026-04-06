BCI Maker Epia Neuro Bets On ‘Intent-Driven’ Rehab For Stroke Patients With Implant, Glove

 
• By Marion Webb
  
At the core of Epia’s approach is an implantable interface designed to interpret neural intent and translate it into rehabilitation therapies. The device sits within the skull without penetrating the dura. (Epia Neuro)

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