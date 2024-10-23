Oxford Medical Products Unveils Positive Phase 2a Trial Data For Mechanical Weight-Loss Pill
Encouraged By Early Results, Firm Has Sights On Pharma Partnerships For Combination Therapies
Oxford Medical Products (OMP) announced positive results from its first randomized controlled trial of weight loss device Sirona, an inert dual-polymer hydrogel pill that expands in the stomach to mechanically suppress appetite. CEO Camilla Easter views the device as complementary and potentially synergistic with GLP-1 receptor agonists “at a fraction of the cost.”