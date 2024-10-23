Oxford Medical Products Unveils Positive Phase 2a Trial Data For Mechanical Weight-Loss Pill

Encouraged By Early Results, Firm Has Sights On Pharma Partnerships For Combination Therapies

 
• By Natasha Barrow

Oxford Medical Products (OMP) announced positive results from its first randomized controlled trial of weight loss device Sirona, an inert dual-polymer hydrogel pill that expands in the stomach to mechanically suppress appetite. CEO Camilla Easter views the device as complementary and potentially synergistic with GLP-1 receptor agonists “at a fraction of the cost.”

