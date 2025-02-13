India’s Healthtech Revival: $1.1Bn Surge In 2024 Signals Renewed Investor Confidence

Despite the challenges, 2024 witnessed a notable resurgence in the funding of Healthtech Startups driven by AI Solutions, Telemedicine and Diagnostics

 
• By Shubham Singh

The revival in funding of healthtech and pharma startups was significantly influenced by PharmEasy's $216m funding round, led by the Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), albeit at a reduced valuation of $710m—a sharp decline from its previous $5.6bn valuation in 2021.

In 2024, India's healthtech sector saw a total of 112 funding deals, with growth and late-stage investments accounting for $880.6m across 22 deals.
Shubham Singh

Read more by Shubham Singh

Shubham Singh is a journalist with seven years of experience covering business and consumer technology. As a Reporter for MedTech Insight, he covers policy, regulation, and digital tech. Outside work, Shubham is an avid traveler, foodie, and fitness enthusiast, balancing his schedule with gym sessions, trekking, and OTT binge-watching.

More from Startups & SMEs

More from Geography