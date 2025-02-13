India’s Healthtech Revival: $1.1Bn Surge In 2024 Signals Renewed Investor Confidence
Despite the challenges, 2024 witnessed a notable resurgence in the funding of Healthtech Startups driven by AI Solutions, Telemedicine and Diagnostics
The revival in funding of healthtech and pharma startups was significantly influenced by PharmEasy's $216m funding round, led by the Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), albeit at a reduced valuation of $710m—a sharp decline from its previous $5.6bn valuation in 2021.