Qbeast Raises $7.6M To Tackle The Hidden Compute Tax In Open Data Lakehouses

New CEO Srikanth Satya Outlines Roadmap For Open, Adaptive Indexing Across Delta, Iceberg And Hudi

 
• By Shubham Singh
Medtech Insight sat down with newly appointed CEO Satya to understand the technical foundation of Qbeast, its road map, and its ambition to become the default indexing layer for the modern open data stack. Picture Courtesy: Qbeast

