Boston Scientific Says Penumbra Deal Could Lift Market Growth Profile As 10%+ Organic Target Holds
Boston Scientific Said Commercial Scale Across Peripheral Interventions And Interventional Cardiology Supports Future Launches And M&A.
Feb 06 2026
•
By
Shubham Singh
Mahoney said Boston Scientific’s growth strategy continues to focus on participation in fast-growing end markets. • Source: Shutterstock
