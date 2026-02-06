Boston Scientific Says Penumbra Deal Could Lift Market Growth Profile As 10%+ Organic Target Holds

Boston Scientific Said Commercial Scale Across Peripheral Interventions And Interventional Cardiology Supports Future Launches And M&A.

 
• By Shubham Singh
  
Sep 16, 2019 Fremont / CA / USA - Boston Scientific office buildings in Silicon Valley; Boston Scientific Corporation is a manufacturer of medical devices used in interventional medical specialties
Mahoney said Boston Scientific’s growth strategy continues to focus on participation in fast-growing end markets. • Source: Shutterstock

