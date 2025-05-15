Danaher Faces $350M Tariff Hit, But Says It’s Ready To Absorb The Blow
Firm Says Its Footprint Strategy, Surcharges And DBS Execution Will Offset $350M In 2025 Tariff Headwinds – But Analysts Remain Split On Revenue Outlook
Despite Danaher’s confident outlook, the company acknowledged near-term profitability fluctuations, particularly in the second quarter. Matt McGrew, Danaher’s CFO, clarified during the company’s first-quarter earnings call on 22 April, that expected operating margin softness in the second quarter – forecast at 25.5% – was not related to tariffs, but to seasonal dynamics in its respiratory diagnostics business.