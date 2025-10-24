Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Close
Search
Search
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Danaher Says China VBP Impact Now ‘Modest and Manageable’ As Diagnostic Headwinds Ease
Danaher CEO Blair says most manufacturing of diagnostics equipment and reagents for sale in China will be localized by year-end.
Oct 24 2025
•
By
Shubham Singh
Blair shed some light on the company’s fourth-quarter diagnostics expectations, excluding China and respiratory testing.
More from Strategy
More from Business