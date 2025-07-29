Generics Bulletin
Edwards Lifesciences Lowers Tariff Impact Forecast, Keeps Gross Margin Guidance Intact
Company Sees Limited EPS Drag And Affirms Full-Year Gross Profit Margin Range
29 Jul 2025
By
Shubham Singh
The company had previously forecast a $0.05 full-year tariff hit to earnings per share, but current expectations are for less than half that amount, about $0.025.
