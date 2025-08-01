GE HealthCare Halves 2025 Tariff EPS Hit As Global Supply Chain Realigns

Company Cut Its Full-Year Tariff Impact By $0.40 Through USMCA Exemptions, Supplier Switches And Logistics Changes

 
• By Shubham Singh
GE Healthcare
In its second-quarter earnings call, the company said that tariff-related impacts are now expected to be $0.45 per share, down from April’s estimate of $0.85. • Source: Shutterstock

