Illumina Looks To Clinical Consumables And China Restart To Offset Intensifying NGS Price Pressure
Sequencing Group Works To Rebuild China Funnel While Instruments Remain A Drag And Pricing Pressure Rises Globally.
Feb 10 2026
•
By
Shubham Singh
Illumina expects no material change in academic end markets next year, with mid- to high-single-digit revenue declines in research and applied consumables.
