Pink Sheet
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Generics Bulletin
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Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Indian Medical Device Makers Seek Duty Relief As Gulf Shipping Disruptions Hit Input Costs
Mar 24 2026
•
By
Shubham Singh
To help offset rising input costs, the industry lobby has urged the Indian government to grant a temporary three-month customs duty rebate – 2.5% on raw materials and 5% on components. Picture Courtesy: Shutterstock
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