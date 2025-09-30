Generics Bulletin
Indian Medtech Firms See Limited Impact From H-1B Visa Fee Hike, But R&D Collaboration Faces Risks
Industry Leaders Warn American Patients Could Pay The Price For Reduced Mobility.
Sep 30 2025
Shubham Singh
While skilled workers already in the US probably won’t lose their jobs, the move is expected to reduce future opportunities for Indians abroad and increase pressure on US institutions that rely on their services. Picture Courtesy: Shutterstock
